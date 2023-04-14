Video shows shooting spree suspect firing at Citrus Heights gas company

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Surveillance video captured by a storefront in Citrus Heights shows what police believe to be suspect Jackson Pinney shooting at the business.

Harris Industrial Gasses on Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights captured the moment where it appears Pinney gets out of his truck and fires at the business from across the street.

In the top left corner of the video, you can see Pinney's pickup truck pull into the Paints parking lot. From there, he is seen getting out of his car and firing a weapon -- hitting the storefront and a large propane tank.

President of the company Kathleen Harris tells CBS13 they found a bullet within the building early Thursday morning.

But what concerns Harris the most, and for reasons she doesn't know, was that it seemed like her business was targeted.

"Considering how close the shooter was, it's hard to know if he was just a bad shot, or if he was just spraying bullets in an erratic manner trying to hit anything he could," Harris said.

Harris says her operation there is very busy throughout the day and she's thankful the shooting happened at night while no one was there.