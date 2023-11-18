Jackknifed big rig, diesel spill closes one lane of I-80 in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY - Crews are working to clear a jackknifed big rig and clean a diesel spill on Interstate 80 Saturday evening, according to Caltrans District 3.

At about 4:30 p.m., Caltrans reported a lane of westbound I-80 was blocked due to the jackknifed big rig and the diesel spill.

The crash happened near Drum Forebay. People traveling through the area can expect delays.

All trucks heading west on I-80 are required to stop at the brake check area west of Nyack to reduce the risk of big rig brake fires.