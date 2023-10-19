"It's a rollercoaster": Sacramento small business repeatedly targeted by thieves

SACRAMENTO -- A family-owned business in Sacramento has been targeted again by thieves who stole thousands of merchandise over the weekend and are still at large.

Frederick Adams and his wife, Contreina, own Universal Clothing Boutique and B-N-F Beauty Supply on Del Paso Boulevard in Sacramento. Their businesses have been targeted by thieves nearly half a dozen times in less than six months, totaling thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items.

The latest break-in happened at the family's beauty supply store, which is now their primary business space, according to Adams, who said they consolidated the stores due to the impacts of break-ins.

It happened in the early morning hours of Sunday and was caught on surveillance video. Two people in all black appear to throw rocks at the front door of the store which is made of glass. At times, they walk away from the break-in when a car passes but quickly go back to breaking the glass.

Once inside, Adams said, they stole thousands of dollars of clothes and in-demand shoes.

"You know how much money I'm losing because I have one shoe? I can't sell the shoe? That doesn't make sense." said Adams, who said during the latest break-in the thieves stole only left shoes. This, he said, makes the pairs impossible to sell and leaves the small business owner's livelihood at risk.

"It's a rollercoaster," said Adams, when asked about how he describes business, lately.

When the break-ins, that led to thousands in stolen merchandise and damage to glass windows and doors, picked up in frequency back in May, the Adams family business wasn't the only one impacted. Small businesses on Del Paso Boulevard were targeted and lost thousands in merchandise.

At the time, the business owners created their own patrols of the boulevard to ensure their livelihoods were safe. The business owners would walk Del Paso Boulevard at all hours of the night to keep their businesses and neighbors, safe.

At the same time, Brother to Brother, a local nonprofit, modified their community ambassador schedules to ensure there was a presence on the boulevard during hours when the businesses were being hit.

As the months went on, the citizen patrols were not sustainable -- as small business owners were working around the clock, with no sleep, to stay at their stores throughout the night. Brother to Brother's community ambassadors stepped in to keep a presence on the boulevard.

In the months that followed, however, Adams now worries that thieves have shifted their strategy to break-in to stores when the ambassadors are gone or when store owners go home.

"Are you guys serious? Are you guys timing us? As soon as you get a chance you come break into my store?" said Adams.

Mervin Brookins, the CEO and Founder of Brother to Brother, told CBS13 that the intervention by community ambassadors works and has had success on Del Paso Boulevard if they are able to connect with individuals who commit the crimes.

Brookins said, oftentimes, the individuals who break into the small businesses live nearby and part of the conversations their ambassadors have is teaching that crime against the community helps no one, even those who steal.

"There's always another way...breaking into businesses is not the answer," said Brookins, in a message to those who continue to target local businesses along Del Paso Boulevard.

Even still, Adams has no plans to close the store or move his family's business anywhere else. The store is fundraising to rebuild and remain on Del Paso Boulevard to, "...reinforce our security, repair damages, and ensure our neighbors continue to have a dependable source of essential goods and employment opportunities."