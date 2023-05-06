Is this season especially bad for allergies in the Central Valley?

MODESTO – If allergies are driving you crazy this year, you're not alone – especially for the people in California's Central Valley.

Modesto was recently ranked 5th-worst in the nation for grass allergies.

"You know, it doesn't [surprise me] so much," said Dr. Jeffrey Balduzzi, a local allergist.

Dr. Balduzzi says they've been slammed this season.

"A lot of individuals are having more difficulty controlling symptoms," he said. "And the normal things they do to treat their symptoms, maybe with over-the-counter meds or other therapeutic options, maybe aren't working quite as well."

So what makes Modesto and the surrounding areas so bad?

Dr. Balduzzi says the agricultural nature of the area plays a big part, plus all the rain we got this winter.

"We're seeing some of the highest pollen counts now, even into May which ordinarily is a problematic time of the season … but the magnitude has increased at this point," Balduzzi said.

Dr. Balduzzi says, if over-the-counter medication helps your symptoms, you probably don't need to see a specialist. But if they're just too much to bear, or you have been lingering for years, you may want to consider it.

And this year you'll have some extra time to figure that out.

He adds that our prolonged winter and all that moisture means allergy season may stick around a little longer than usual.

"I would suspect it's not only feeding into the high pollen counts now, but may result in the perpetuation of allergy season even longer," Balduzzi said.

In addition to over-the-counter medication or seeing a specialist, Dr. Balduzzi suggests keeping your windows closed, changing your home's filters, and even wearing a mask when you go outside.