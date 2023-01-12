IRS giving Californians dealing with storm damage more time to file taxes

IRS is giving Californians dealing with storm damage more time to file taxes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - The IRS is offering a lifeboat of sorts to Californians dealing with storm damage.

Those living in one of the 31 counties under the federal emergency declaration will get one extra month to file taxes. Counties within our region that qualify are Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Sacramento, Placer, Sutter, Yuba, Yolo, and El Dorado counties.

People experiencing storm damage in these areas now have until May 15th to file.