Road closures coming for this weekend's Ironman California triathlon in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Ironman California triathlon is coming to Sacramento this weekend, bringing thousands of athletes and spectators.

The race is happening on Sunday, October 22, and will take place in the center of the capital city, ending in a spectacular finish at the State Capitol. As a result, several streets in Sacramento's downtown and midtown will be closed.

The City of Sacramento says drivers should expect some delays, and some drivers already have seen delays as street closures started Thursday in preparation for the race, which is comprised of a 112-mile biking portion, a 26.2-mile running portion, and a 2.4-mile swim through the American and Sacramento rivers.

The city says the areas most affected on Oct. 22 by the competition will be Old Sacramento, downtown Sacramento and Capitol Mall.

See the list of road closures below.

Ironman California Road closures in Sacramento and Surrounding Areas

Thursday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 1 p.m.

Capitol Mall from Fifth to Ninth streets

Sunday (Race Day)

Tower Bridge Gateway from Riverfront to Front streets: Closes at 7 a.m. and opens at 11 a.m.

Front Street (Old Sac) Parking Strip from I Street to Neasham Circle: Closes at 10:30 a.m. and opens at 11:30 p.m.

Neasham Circle from Front Street (Old Sac) to Front Street: Closes at 10:30 a.m. and opens at 11:30 p.m.

Front Street (southbound) from Neasham Circle to Broadway: Closes at 10:30 a.m. and opens at 11:30 p.m.

Eastbound Jibboom Street Bridge from Sacramento River Bike Trail to Natomas Park Drive: Closes at 10:30 a.m. and opens at 11:30 p.m.

R Street from Second to Seventh streets: Closes at 11 a.m. and opens at 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Seventh Street from R to N streets: Closes at 11 a.m. and opens at 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

N Street from Seventh to 13th streets: Closes at 11 a.m. and opens at 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

L Street from Ninth to 15th streets: Closes at 11 a.m. and opens at 2 a.m. (Monday)

Ninth Street from L to N streets: Closes at 11 a.m. and opens at 2 a.m. (Monday)

Freeway Closures (closes at 7 a.m. and reopens at 7 p.m. on race day)

Westbound I-50 off-ramp from 5th Street

Eastbound I-50 on-ramp from River Road on-ramp near 15th Street

Last year's Ironman triathlon in Sacramento was held on October 23. It was scheduled to happen on October 24, 2021, but was canceled due to a powerful storm that pummelled Northern California and made conditions dangerous for racers and spectators.