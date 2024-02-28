Watch CBS News
Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Slayer to headline Sacramento's Aftershock 2024

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Slayer, and Mötley Crüe will headline Sacramento's 2024 Aftershock Festival this October.

"Aftershock, it's happening! Our 2024 lineup is here and holy sh*t, this one will go down in the history books," the festival's X account posted in the announcement.

This will be the first time Mötley Crüe performs at Aftershock. The festival also announced this year's lineup will have more bands than ever and a newly added fifth stage.

Other bands filling out the four-day festival are Pantera, Judas Priest, Disturbed, Fiver Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Rise Against, Halestorm, Cypress Hill and more. See the full lineup below.

aftershock-2024-lineup.jpg
Aftershock Festival

The 2023 festival's headliners included Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, Korn, and Guns N' Roses.

October has turned into a busy month for Sacramento with Aftershock, the GoldenSky country music festival and the Ironman competition occurring.

Aftershock 2024 will be held at Sacramento's Discovery Park on October 10-13. Passes have already been on sale now and can be purchased here.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 7:10 PM PST

