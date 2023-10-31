Homeless man on parole for attempted murder arrested in Ione stabbings that left 1 dead, 2 hurt

IONE – One person is in custody after a stabbing spree in the Amador County community of Ione Monday morning.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Stephens Jenkins, 34. Jenkins was a transient and was recently released from state prison on parole for attempted murder, Ione Police Chief John Alfred said.

This image shows a mugshot of Joseph Jenkins, 34, who is accused of killing one person and injuring two others in an Amador County stabbing spree on the morning of October 30, 2023. Ione police said Jenkins was recently released from state prison and was on parole for attempted murder. Amador County Sheriff's Office

Ione police said officers were called to Violet Lane for a stabbing at around 8:44 a.m., then the suspect was seen fleeing toward Shakeley Lane where two more people were stabbed. Jenkins was arrested along Shakeley Lane.

"It's definitely a little unnerving that it was so close," said Danielle Hendricks, who lives in the area. "It makes me a little nervous."

Police recovered a knife at the scene of the arrest.

"I heard the cops screaming at the suspect, 'Get on the ground, put your hands up, don't move,' " Hendricks said.

One person – an Ione woman in her 60s – died at the scene while two other people were injured. PG&E confirmed to CBS13 that one of their workers was among those people injured, being stabbed on the job.

The two surviving victims were hospitalized and were stable at last check.

"It's just a wake-up call that it can happen in your own backyard," said neighbor Nattilee Jackson. "My front door is open all the time. It could have been me."

Ione police say this appears to be a random act of violence. Several locations along Shakeley Lane are being investigated. Investigators did not confirm Monday whether or not the stabbings occurred during attempted robberies or home invasions.

Family of the woman killed have identified her as 63-year-old Lori Louise Owens.

Neighbors told CBS13 that the suspect was breaking into homes and may have scoped out the street over the past few days.

"My kids' rooms are accessible to the street, so it is really scary," Hendricks said. She added that, in her community, "this doesn't happen often. This isn't normal."

"It's just not this town. It's not Ione," said a neighbor named Joanne.

Local newspaper reports from October 29, 2011, show Jenkins was out on parole when he stabbed a man. Nearly exactly 12 years later to the day, he is accused of stabbing three more.

Chief Alfred told CBS13 he could not confirm those details about the prior incidents Monday night but will address this when authorities release more details in a news conference at noon on Tuesday.

Ione is about 40 miles southeast of Sacramento.