Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigative genetic genealogy helps catch sexual predator wanted in Sacramento

By Rachel Wulff, Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

Alleged sexual predator extradited to Sacramento from NYC to be arraigned
Alleged sexual predator extradited to Sacramento from NYC to be arraigned 01:28

SACRAMENTO - Authorities say they used a relatively new DNA profiling technique to capture an alleged sexual predator in New York, wanted for several assaults in Sacramento.

cummings.png
Kabeh Cummings Sacramento Co. District Attorney

Thirty-five-year-old Kabeh Cummings was extradited back to Sacramento Friday. He is accused of raping two women in Sacramento and another woman several years later in Sacramento County. 

Authorities say DNA evidence was entered into the Combined DNA Index System back then, but no links were found and the case went cold. It wasn't until 2019 when a cold case detective with the Sacramento County Police Department revisited the case that there was a break. At that time, the detective utilized the same type of technology that led to the capture and conviction of Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo.

"Biological evidence was used to develop a specialized DNA profile intended for investigative genetic genealogy -- the DNA profile led to the identification of a suspect," the district attorney said.

The D.A. says Cummings will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of forcible rape and oral sex, sodomy, and kidnapping to commit rape. If convicted, he faces up to 180 years to life.

Anyone with information about these cases or who has been a victim of Cummings is asked to call the tip line at 916-808-1773.

Rachel Wulff
rachel-wulff-cbs-web-headshot.jpg

Reporter Rachel Wulff reports weekdays for CBS13.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 1:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.