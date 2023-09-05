Investigative genetic genealogy helps catch sexual predator wanted in Sacramento

Alleged sexual predator extradited to Sacramento from NYC to be arraigned

SACRAMENTO - Authorities say they used a relatively new DNA profiling technique to capture an alleged sexual predator in New York, wanted for several assaults in Sacramento.

Thirty-five-year-old Kabeh Cummings was extradited back to Sacramento Friday. He is accused of raping two women in Sacramento and another woman several years later in Sacramento County.

Authorities say DNA evidence was entered into the Combined DNA Index System back then, but no links were found and the case went cold. It wasn't until 2019 when a cold case detective with the Sacramento County Police Department revisited the case that there was a break. At that time, the detective utilized the same type of technology that led to the capture and conviction of Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo.

"Biological evidence was used to develop a specialized DNA profile intended for investigative genetic genealogy -- the DNA profile led to the identification of a suspect," the district attorney said.

The D.A. says Cummings will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of forcible rape and oral sex, sodomy, and kidnapping to commit rape. If convicted, he faces up to 180 years to life.

Anyone with information about these cases or who has been a victim of Cummings is asked to call the tip line at 916-808-1773.