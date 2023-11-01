Investigation underway after a woman was killed in a private driveway in Tracy

TRACY -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car in a private driveway.

The accident took place Tuesday evening at approximately 7:10 p.m. in Mountain House.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman was walking behind a car when the car was stopped within his private driveway. The 47-year-old male driver pulled out of his driveway for unknown reasons, which caused the car to strike the pedestrian.

The car continued to reverse and eventually crashed into an unoccupied residence across the street. It finally came to a rest within the garage.

The victim suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is currently underway and any witnesses are urged to contact the Tracy CHP office at 209-319-4300.