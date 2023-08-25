Investigation underway following fatal crash in San Joaquin County, claiming at least one life

Investigation underway following fatal crash in San Joaquin County, claiming at least one life

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- A fatal crash near Lodi claimed at least one life Friday morning, said authorities.

The crash occurred early Friday morning at Lower Sacramento Road and East Acampo Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, there were two vehicles involved and crews found a black SUV engulfed in flames in what appears to be a head-on collision.

Officials are now working to clear the scene.