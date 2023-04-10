Investigation underway due to claims of hazing at a Chico State fraternity

CHICO -- A Chico State fraternity is under investigation after claims of hazing new members, according to a spokesperson at Chico State.

A university spokesperson told our sister station KHSL that Delta Chi has been issued a cease and desist letter. This comes after reports that they were hazing with alcohol.

The spokesperson said the university is investigating, and is also providing emotional and mental health support to those who need it. The university is also providing the fraternity with anti-hazing lessons.

Chico is the largest city in California north of Sacramento, and is is known as a college town.