Watch CBS News
Local Community

Investigation underway due to claims of hazing at a Chico State fraternity

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Investigation underway due to claims of hazing at a Chico State fraternity
Investigation underway due to claims of hazing at a Chico State fraternity 00:25

CHICO -- A Chico State fraternity is under investigation after claims of hazing new members, according to a spokesperson at Chico State. 

Investigation underway due to claims of hazing at a Chico State fraternity

A university spokesperson told our sister station KHSL that Delta Chi has been issued a cease and desist letter. This comes after reports that they were hazing with alcohol. 

The spokesperson said the university is investigating, and is also providing emotional and mental health support to those who need it. The university is also providing the fraternity with anti-hazing lessons. 

Chico is the largest city in California north of Sacramento, and is is known as a college town. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.