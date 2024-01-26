Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY - An investigation is underway in Olympic Valley following an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the California State Parks was involved in the shooting.

The shooting happened at the Olympic Village Inn, near Palisades Tahoe, deputies said.

Map of the area where the shooting took place. CBS13

There is a large police presence at the scene and people are asked to avoid the area. Deputies said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Palisades Tahoe said the incident happened off the resort. A spokesperson at the resort said lifts are still open.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time and what led up to the shooting.

The Olympic Village Inn is located on the 1900 block of Chamonix Place and is nearly half a mile from the Palisades Tahoe Aerial Tram.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is assisting the California State Parks with the investigation.