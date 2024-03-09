Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after Florin Road shooting in south Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in the south Sacramento area early Saturday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said at least one person was shot around 1 p.m. along Florin Road.

The victim's injuries were described as not life-threatening.

After the victim was transported to an area hospital, two more victims showed up at an area hospital, the sheriff's office said. The exact nature of those two people's injuries was not clear, but authorities said they didn't have gunshot wounds.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

