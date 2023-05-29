Investigation underway after a car crash in the Yuba-Sutter area claimed 2 lives

Two people lost their lives in a car crash in the Yuba-Sutter area, said authorities.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon just after 1:30 p.m. on Larkin Road, north of Riviera Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, two cars were involved in the accident. One of the cars involved was a Toyota Camry and the driver tried to pass traffic and crossed into the other lane of what is a two-lane undivided highway. This caused him to collide head-on with the other car, a Ford F-150.

He suffered major injuries while the two passengers, a 52-year-old Fairfield man and a 59-year-old Oroville woman, who were in the car with him succumbed to their injuries.

The occupants in the Ford, however, suffered moderate to major injuries.

An investigation is underway and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident.

The Yuba-Sutter CHP is urging anyone with information about this accident to contact them at (530) 645-6200.