Investigation underway after 2 men, 1 boy shot in Sacramento

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Police said they are investigating a shooting in Sacramento Saturday afternoon and are working to determine if three victims are connected to the shooting.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Sacramento's North Oak Park neighborhood for reports of a shooting. 

Police said they found a juvenile with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

Officers also found a building was struck by gunfire. 

During the investigation, police said two men were found at a nearby hospital with at least one gunshot wound. Police said it appears they self-transported to the hospital and are expected to survive. 

Police are now investigating if the three victims are connected to the same shooting. 

First published on May 25, 2024 / 5:10 PM PDT

