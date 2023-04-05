Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after a man died overnight in Carmichael

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CARMICHAEL -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Carmichael, said officials. 

Police officers received a call early Wednesday morning of an unconscious man inside a private home, which was located near Garfield Avenue and Locust Avenue. 

According to police officers, the man died after a fight inside a home. The victim was a man in his 60s and they are still uncertain about the cause of his death and what led up to the fight. They are, however, certain that there was no shooting involved. 

One man from inside the residence has been detained and others who were inside are being interviewed as witnesses. 

This remains an active investigation. 

