Investigation underway into the fire in Arden Arcade where someone appears to be living

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Crews are cleaning up after a fire in Arden Arcade, said officials. 

The fire was reported early Thursday morning just before 5 a.m. along Professional Drive.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire District, crews found fire on the back side of a vacant medical office building that appeared to have burned into the structure. 

Early investigation indicates that there was someone living in the area of origin. 

There are no injuries to the public or fire personnel. 

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and origin of the fire. 

First published on July 27, 2023 / 6:39 AM

