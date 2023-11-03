Investigation complete into Fair Oaks high school homecoming float deemed racist

SACRAMENTO -- An investigation into a Fair Oaks high school homecoming float is complete after community concerns that the float was racist.

A photo circulated on social media showing a Bella Vista High School homecoming float with a "cops and robbers" theme that included a young Black man dressed in an orange jumpsuit as a robber behind bars on the float. It appeared, based on the photo, that the students who portrayed officers were all White.

The float was voted the top winner by staff members, and concerns about the theme followed. The "cops and robbers" themed dress-up day at Bella Vista High School was canceled.

The investigation found that school staff approved the float even though the theme changed because students had already put in several weeks of work on the float and it was done, a spokesperson for the San Juan Unified School District said.

Ultimately, the district's statement said that this was the wrong decision, and now, as a result of the concerns, there are plans to "expand efforts with our Black student union and several community partners to build opportunities and support for our Black students to engage, share their voices and build community."

In answering our questions, a district spokesperson said staff at this predominantly White school will get more professional learning on the subject.

Moving forward, we're told all high schools in the district have to consider inclusion and equity before deciding themes in future events.