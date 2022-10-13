Invasive yellow fever mosquito species found in Manteca for first time

MANTECA — Eggs of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, commonly known as the "yellow fever" mosquito, have been discovered in Manteca for the first time.

The pesky bloodsucker continues to grow in population across San Joaquin County, first detected in West Stockton, Ripon, Escalon, and South Stockton.

They aren't your average mosquito, and the San Joaquin district says you should call them right away if it bites you.

"This is a very fearless mosquito, and they are very aggressive biters," said Omar Khweiss, General Manager for San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District.

The 'Aedes aegypti' or yellow fever mosquito has distinct markings and bites during the afternoon San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District

The "yellow fever" mosquito is an adaptive species. They typically only bite humans and have adapted to bite during the afternoon, not the dawn or dusk hours, when more people are outside.

District leaders are ramping up their efforts to get out into the community and control the bug's population.

"They are an invasive species, and we, of course, want to be able to control the species as much as we can," said Khweiss.

Unlike native mosquitoes, the "yellow fever" mosquito has telltale markings.

"On the thorax, they have this lyre shape marking, and they also have this contrasting black and white stripe on the legs. This can be seen with the naked eye," Entomologist Sumiko De La Vega explained.

Plus, when compared to your average mosquito, they're two times smaller.

"They're just about a quarter of an inch in size," De La Vega said.

The eggs of the mosquito are small and hard to see. But they could be living in your backyard anywhere there is standing water.

"A bird bath, saucers underneath potted plants, pet watering dishes, even trash and debris piles are really common places to find them," De La Vega said. "Anything that's out there that can hold water that's a potential place for them to lay their eggs."

She suggests people clean any source of standing water in their backyard daily and check them for the small rows of eggs that look like tiny black specs.

Recent warmer-than-average temperatures lately have been a pleasant breeding ground for the mosquitoes. They like a 'tropical' climate, so the heat wave is only helping them grow faster.

The eggs of the mosquito look like small, black specs. They are laid in lines around the rim of a water source, like a bird bath. CBS Sacramento photo

"These aegypti have a flight range of one mile. So, if we can consolidate it to that one mile, it's easier to track and control," said Khweiss.

If a mosquito bites you during the afternoon, it's likely the yellow fever mosquito. You're urged to call the San Joaquin Mosquito Control District so they can begin population control in the area.

"If we don't find out immediately about it, those generations can start to rapidly grow. That's the most alarming aspect of it," said Khweiss.

Once they confirm the existence of the mosquitoes, eggs, or adults, the district will go door to door in neighborhoods nearby, leaving door-hangers with information asking residents to contact them.

The district will come by and check properties for free to see if the mosquitoes are growing.

The risk of diseases like yellow fever or Zika virus is low. The mosquitoes are vectors, so they can carry it, but there is no evidence they are spreading it in Northern California right now. That could change if this population continues to grow.

"What helps is when people call us and say I found something this does not look right, hey I think this is the mosquito," said Khweiss.

If mosquitoes bite you during daylight hours, call the District at (209) 982-4675 between 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The district is increasing surveillance efforts by placing extra traps to collect adult mosquitoes and mosquito eggs.

Additionally, adult and larval mosquito control efforts will also occur in the early morning hours. People can find planned district spray locations and times online at www.sjmosquito.org or by signing up for spray notification alerts on the website's front page.

All services are free of charge.