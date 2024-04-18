Internet outage reported at SMF, delaying some flights
SACRAMENTO – An internet outage has impacted Sacramento International Airport on Thursday morning, officials say.
The outage was first reported a little before 6 a.m.
SMF officials initially said Southwest and Delta airlines were impacted by the internet outage, causing delays on those flights out of Sacramento.
Southwest flights are continuing to depart, despite the outage.
Officials later said the outage is not affecting Delta.
Exactly what is causing the internet outage is unknown at this point.