Internet outage reported at SMF, delaying some flights

Internet outage impacting several flights at SMF

Internet outage impacting several flights at SMF

Internet outage impacting several flights at SMF

SACRAMENTO – An internet outage has impacted Sacramento International Airport on Thursday morning, officials say.

The outage was first reported a little before 6 a.m.

SMF officials initially said Southwest and Delta airlines were impacted by the internet outage, causing delays on those flights out of Sacramento.

⚠️ SMF is currently experiencing an AT&T internet outage. The outage is impacting @SouthwestAir and @Delta Air Lines. Please contact your airline for more information on the status of your flight. ⚠️ — Sacramento International Airport (SMF) (@FlySMF) April 18, 2024

Southwest flights are continuing to depart, despite the outage.

Officials later said the outage is not affecting Delta.

Exactly what is causing the internet outage is unknown at this point.