Watch CBS News
Local News

Internet outage reported at SMF, delaying some flights

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Internet outage impacting several flights at SMF
Internet outage impacting several flights at SMF 01:46

SACRAMENTO – An internet outage has impacted Sacramento International Airport on Thursday morning, officials say.

The outage was first reported a little before 6 a.m.

SMF officials initially said Southwest and Delta airlines were impacted by the internet outage, causing delays on those flights out of Sacramento.

Southwest flights are continuing to depart, despite the outage.

Officials later said the outage is not affecting Delta.

Exactly what is causing the internet outage is unknown at this point. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 7:12 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.