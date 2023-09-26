Watch CBS News
Woman dies after intense fire rips through Citrus Heights apartment

CITRUS HEIGHTS – An intense fire that ripped through a Citrus Heights apartment early Tuesday morning left one person dead, officials say. 

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Fair Oaks Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

Flames were shooting from the unit, apparently causing the windows to explode.

Firefighters pulled out one person, a woman, after a quick search of the unit. Everyone else inside had evacuated.

Metro Fire said that the woman was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries. 

The fire prompted a second-alarm response.

Crews say the fire originated in the first-floor apartment, but a second-floor apartment above was also damaged. A total of 6 units of the 20-unit complex suffered damage. 

Investigators believe the explosion that was heard was caused by the intense heat and pressure that had built up inside the apartment due to the fire. The fire is also believed to have been accidental in nature. 

The name of the woman who died has not been released. 

