Innocent bystander struck, killed in Modesto by suspected street racer who crashed

MODESTO – A 66-year-old Modesto man was killed after he was struck by a suspected street racer who had crashed Friday night, police say.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Scenic Drive and Bodem Street. Modesto police say a white BMW and a motorcyclist were allegedly racing each other when they hit slower traffic. The motorcyclist tried to evade the traffic – but ended up hitting a curb and getting ejected.

That's when the motorcycle and the rider crashed into a man who was walking on the sidewalk.

Officers got to the scene and found a citizen doing CPR on the bystander. However, the man was soon pronounced dead.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with "substantial" injuries. The driver of the BMW also stayed at the scene.

The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.

Investigators note that this crash is the second of the year where alleged street racers have killed an innocent bystander in Modesto. It's also the city's 16th deadly crash of the year, police say.