Inmate stabbed at Folsom prison, investigation underway

FOLSOM - An inmate at the California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed Sunday morning, according to the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

At about 10:15 a.m., staff members at the prison saw three men attack another incarcerated person, the CDCR said.

Staff members stopped the suspects and the victim received medical attention.

The CDCR said the man, who was stabbed in the torso, was taken to a hospital outside of the prison. His injuries were not life-threatening, the CDCR said.

The three suspects were moved to restricted housing pending the investigation. The CDCR labeled the stabbing as an attempted homicide.

The SAC's Investigative Service Unit and Sacramento County District Attorney's Office will be conducting the investigation.