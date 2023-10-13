Inmate dies in Northern California jail

A man has died while at Yolo County Jail on Friday morning.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, the inmate, a 58-year-old man from the Winters area, was found unresponsive in his cell at around 6 a.m. They say life-saving measures were used while emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, but despite these efforts, the man died.

The inmate was booked into jail Thursday at around 12:30 p.m. on child molestation charges, the sheriff's office says. He was housed alone in a single cell at the time of the incident.

An investigation into the death is underway.

The county coroner's office has not released the man's official cause of death but says there were no signs of foul play. His name is being withheld, notification of next of kin.