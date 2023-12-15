Inmate at large after leaving minimum-security facility at Folsom State Prison

Inmate walks away from minimum-security facility at Folsom State Prison

FOLSOM - Officials are searching for an inmate who walked away from the minimum-security facility at Folsom State Prison early Friday morning.

Zionarrow A. Taylor, 22, was reported missing after a routine 2:30 a.m. count at the facility, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). After they discovered Taylor was missing, staff launched a search, which included law enforcement agencies.

Taylor is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was received at the facility from Fresno County on Oct. 3, 2023 after being sentenced to two years behind bars for second-degree robbery, CDCR says.

Anyone who knows of Taylor's whereabouts is urged to call 911.