Initial report of crash leads to shooting investigation in Tracy

TRACY — Authorities are working to determine what led to a man being shot in Tracy on Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to a report of a crash in the area of West Schulte Road between Hansen Road and Gateway Crossing, a spokesperson for the Tracy Police Department said. However, when they arrived, no evidence of a crash was found.

Sometime later, the department received another call regarding a person who was involved in a crash and was shot. Officers went back to the area and located a gunshot victim in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The vehicle's driver was not injured, and the police spokesperson said it was determined a crash never occurred.

Despite attempts to understand what happened, the person shot was not cooperating with officers, the spokesperson told CBS13. The circumstances and location of the shooting remain unknown.

The person shot has since been hospitalized in an unknown condition. Police only described him as a man in his 20s.

West Schulte Road between Hansen Road and Gateway Crossing was closed for some time but has since reopened.