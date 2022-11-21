Inflation taking a toll on food banks and families ahead of Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO — Thanksgiving is just days away, and while many are hard at work in the kitchen preparing their holiday spread, it is also one of the busiest weeks of the giving season.

Inflation is hitting the "givers" hard, who must get creative while putting together holiday meal boxes for food-insecure families.

"We know right now, the need has never been higher," said Amanda McCarthy, Executive Director of River City Food Bank in Sacramento.

"It's the perfect storm, two years of the pandemic, and now with rising costs for everything, people are really struggling and having to make impossible decisions between putting food on the table and staying housed," said McCarthy. "And most of them are people who have never needed the food bank before."

She reports the River City Food Bank served around 206,000 people in 2021. For 2022, it will be closer to 280,000 - a nearly 30 percent increase.

"I'm hearing from folks that just filling their tanks with gas is depleting any money they would have to put toward food," McCarthy said.

She adds that inflation does not just hurt those in need but the helpers too.

"We are purchasing more food than we ever have. And just like you or anyone else goes into the grocery store and sees those higher prices, so does the food bank," said McCarthy.

They are working on stretching every dollar, ordering more things in bulk, and having to plan far ahead to keep the shelves stocked with food.

"The cost is more, and it takes a longer time to get them once they are ordered," said McCarthy.

From food banks to the volunteers that keep them going, San Francisco Zion Church members said they had to plan ahead this year to stay cost-effective when buying food bank donations for Thanksgiving meals.

"If we need to use coupons, we use that. Using different sales that are there," said Sabrina Aragon, church member, and volunteer.

As she packs holiday meal baskets to donate to local food banks, Aragon remembers her family's Thanksgiving struggle to put the meal on the table.

"I just remember not saying a lot about Thanksgiving, but my parents tried their best. I want to make sure people can say they had a memorable year, too," said Aragon.

Despite the high costs, those looking to lend a helping hand find a way to make it work.

"If we are able to give that sense of hope, that sense of encouragement, that someone out there who doesn't know you still cares about you. That, I think, is very strong," said Aragon.

River City Food Bank is hosting a Thanksgiving Meal distribution on Tuesday at its Midtown location starting at 10:30 - anyone in the community is welcome to come - they're prepared to serve around 500 families.

"It's just a very, very difficult time. And there is no shame in coming and asking for help," said McCarthy.

The food bank is always looking for volunteers and donations to help them throughout the holiday season. Visit their website for information on how to get involved.