Inflation cooled further in November, with prices rising 7.1%

Wholesale prices rose in November Wholesale prices rose in November amid efforts to cool inflation 03:32

Inflation slowed sharply in November, the government reported Tuesday, continuing a gradual decline since price hikes peaked across the U.S. this summer.

The Consumer Price Index rose 7.1% over the last 12 months, the Labor Department said, lower than the 7.3% increase economists had expected and the slowest rate of inflation since December of 2021. Falling prices for energy, commodities and used cars offset increases in food and shelter.

Core inflation, which tracks average price increases except for volatile food and energy costs, rose 6%, slowing its previous rate of growth.

"Overall, prices are moving in the right direction although annual rates of change remain elevated, well above the 2% target," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist of High Frequency Economics, said in a report.

Gas prices have dropped from their mid-summer highs and are lower than they were a year ago. Many supply chains have unsnarled, helping lower the costs of imported goods and parts. Prices for lumber, copper, wheat and other commodities have also fallen.

Still, the annual rate at which inflation is rising remains more than three times the Federal Reserve's target level of 2%, and economists say it could take several years for prices to normalize.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said he is tracking price trends in three different categories to assess the likely path of inflation: Goods, excluding volatile food and energy costs; housing, which includes rents and the cost of homeownership; and services such as auto insurance, pet services and education.

In a speech two weeks ago in Washington, Powell noted that there has been some progress in curbing inflation in goods and housing but not in most services. Physical goods like used cars, furniture, clothing and appliances, which largely drove the inflation surge a year ago, have become steadily less expensive since the summer.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

