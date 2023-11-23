Watch CBS News
Infant taken during Sacramento robbery and carjacking

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A woman was carjacked in Sacramento and a one-year-old child inside the vehicle was taken Thursday morning, authorities say.

Just before 6 a.m., a woman was using the ATM at Florin Road and Fawn Way when she was robbed at gunpoint, according to the Sacrament County Sheriff's Office. The thief took off with her vehicle, but was apparently unaware that a one-year-old child was still inside.

Shortly afterward, the vehicle was found abandoned with the child unharmed inside. Law enforcement set up a perimeter in the area; however, the suspect remains at large.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 10:53 AM PST

