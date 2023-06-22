Watch CBS News
Sheriff's office: El Dorado County infant dies after "physical abuse"

EL DORADO COUNTY -- An investigation is underway after an infant died from physical abuse, authorities say.

According to El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Detectives, an infant suffered numerous injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

The infant eventually died. 

Detectives subsequently arrested 37-year-old Kevin Van Streefkerk on suspicion of killing the infant. He was booked in the El Dorado County Jail on related charges.

The investigation into the infant's death is ongoing.

