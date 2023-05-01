Incarcerated man dies at California State, Prison, Sacramento

FOLSOM - California corrections officials are investigating the death of an incarcerated person as a homicide.

Edward C. Bergman CDCR

According to a statement released Monday by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), on Sunday at 11:39 p.m., staff at California State Prison, Sacramento found Edward C. Bergman, 53, unresponsive in his cell. Staff attempted to resuscitate him and called emergency services to take him to an on-site medical facility for treatment. He was pronounced dead on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12:08 a.m.

Taylor Cervantes, 27, also an incarcerated person, has been identified as Bergman's suspected killer. An inmate-manufactured weapon was found at the scene, the CDCR says.

The Sacramento County Coroner will determine Bergman's official cause of death and next-of-kin notifications have been made.

Bergman was last sentenced in San Diego County on May 13, 1997, to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. He had several prior convictions.

Cervantes was sentenced in Los Angeles County on Oct. 27, 2021, to serve life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder. Cervantes has been rehoused in the facility's restricted housing unit while the investigation continues.

CDCR

California State Prison, Sacramento is a high-security prison in Folsom that houses 1,940 incarcerated people and employs about 1,700 staff.