Inbound migration into Sacramento is creating a "megaregion"

Is a new megaregion being created in California?

Is a new megaregion being created in California?

Is a new megaregion being created in California?

NATOMAS – A new megaregion in California could encompass the Greater Sacramento area.

What is a megaregion?

"It's not just Sacramento," said Seva Rodnyansky, an assistant professor of urban and environmental policy at Occidental College. "It's further south as well. San Joaquin County, Stockton, Merced County, Stanislaus County — the North Bay, further South Bay."

It may also include Reno.

"You move where you want to live, that's all that is," said Gregory Pack, who moved to El Dorada Hills after living in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

Data shows Sacramento and beyond are where people want to be.

"I was reading a statistic recently where it said approximately two to three times your money can get in our area compared to the Bay Area," said Michael Cendejas, a Redfin realtor.

Affordable housing mixed with a flexible work schedule seen during the pandemic gave way to the new term "megaregion."

A gem tucked between the Sierra and coast is in the spotlight.

"It's going to grow," said Savy Saradeth, a resident of Rio Linda. "I don't really like it."

"I'd say my biggest concern is how they adjust the infrastructure," said Liv Kim, who moved to California from Tennessee about a year ago.

Besides building new homes and schools, the explosive rate could further stress the current infrastructure.

Experts say as developers build homes on the outskirts of bedroom communities, if elected officials and agencies do not plan for this rapid growth rate, then resources like police and fire may be stretched as new communities develop.

"Once those places fully kind of build out, they're going to go to the next place. So there might be this boom and bust cycle," Rodnyansky said.

A study reveals nearly four million people live within 50 miles of Sacramento, with a projected growth rate of 4% over the next five years.

But there is one big question: is the region ready?

"I think growing is really awesome, but it's just a matter of if we're prepared for it," Kim said.