Inaugural California Tamale Festival coming to Stanislaus County Fairgrounds this October

TURLOCK — The inaugural California Tamale Festival is set to take over the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in mid-October.

In addition to an abundance of tamales, the event will have live music on two stages, tamale-making demonstrations, arts and crafts, a home garden show, a classic car and boat show, and rides for the whole family to enjoy.

California Tamale Festival

Other activities include a raffle, a costume contest, foot races, a pumpkin contest, a petting zoo, and face painting. Trophies will also be awarded to contest winners.

Tickets are free for children 7 and under, $15 for children aged 8-17, and $25 for adults. Tickets are also discounted at $15 for seniors and those in the military.

The inaugural California Tamale Festival will run Sunday, October 15 from noon to 7 p.m. — rain or shine — according to the festival's website. The Stanislaus County Fairgrounds are located at 900 N. Broadway in Turlock.