New In-N-Out location opening in Elk Grove on Thursday

ELK GROVE – A brand new In-N-Out location is set to open in Elk Grove on Thursday.

The beloved burger chain has been hard at work getting the restaurant ready. It will be Elk Grove's second In-N-Out location.

About 80 people will be employed at the restaurant, with the starting wage being $19 an hour.

Like all In-N-Out locations, the restaurant is owned and operated by the Snyder family.

The new restaurant is located at 7620 Elk Grove Boulevard, in the growing shopping area anchored by Costco.