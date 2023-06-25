In honor of Tyre Nichols, Sacramento teens gather to assemble skateboards for local kids

SACRAMENTO - Hundreds of teens gathered on Saturday, driven by the belief that positive energy in Sacramento can overshadow the tragedy in Memphis.

"I think the lift that we're hoping to see is to allow teens to have a direct impact in their communities," said Sydney Vaughn, Far West Regional Teen President for Jack and Jill of America.

Vaughn, along with hundreds of other teens, participated in designing and constructing skateboards to be donated to the Skatepark Project. This organization aims to create safe and inclusive public skateparks for underserved communities, empowering youth.

"That is our goal: to have a direct impact on our community and positively impact those around us," Vaughn emphasized.

In addition to the skateboards, teens within the organization will be making prosthetic hands that will be sent to people worldwide.

Whether it's skateboards or prosthetics, the members hope that service like this will shape the world of tomorrow.

"We are the future leaders of our society, and we are the ones who decide what's happening and what's going to happen. It's important that we step up as leaders and do what's important," expressed Kennedy Plummer, Regional Teen Foundation Chair.