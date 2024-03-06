Images show funnel cloud over Vacaville in Solano County

VACAVILLE — A funnel cloud was spotted in Vacaville as a storm moved through Solano County Wednesday afternoon.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services said it happened at around 2:49 p.m. and did not touch down. No damage was reported anywhere in the area.

This image showing a funnel cloud was captured near the VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville on March 6, 2024. Sarah Millstead

Though a funnel cloud may resemble a tornado, they are not quite the same thing. A funnel cloud is when you have rotation extending from a storm or cloud base. When that rotation extends to and hits the ground, it is considered a tornado.

This image showing a funnel cloud was captured at Burton and Ulatis drives in Vacaville on March 6, 2024. Leticia Vega

According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, there is around "a 15-25% probability of thunderstorms" at various areas across the Sacramento Valley and northern Sierra Foothills through Wednesday evening. This could mean heavy rain, small hail, lightning, gusty winds and the possibility of more funnel clouds.