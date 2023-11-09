Iconic Sacramento cinnamon roll shop Spinners under new ownership after 36 years

SACRAMENTO — An iconic cinnamon roll spot in Sacramento's Land Park neighborhood has officially been sold after 36 years in business.

Larry Tang and his wife have run Spinners on Sutterville Road for nearly four decades. They have dished out a treat that has delivered smiles for decades.

"A lot of emotion – happy and sad," Tang said about selling the business to new owners. "All my customer (sic), customer friend. We are like family."

Tang's cinnamon rolls have a cult-like following. Meeya Lollis has been a customer for eight years since she moved to the area with her mom.

She appreciated the mom-and-pop feel.

"I would definitely rather come in here versus go and order on DoorDash because I know I'm going to be welcome and appreciated and get to see them," Lollis said of the Tangs.

Larry Tang said it's all about family.

"Old people come in and then they gone, so their kids coming up, grandkids coming up tell me, 'Oh, you know, (my) grandpa, my father come here," he said.

The husband and wife's teamwork makes the dream work.

Tang said he's not retiring, he's just tired. He said he saw the writing on the wall and knew it was time to take time to enjoy his life and his wife.

It's a sweet ending to the cinnamon roll love story that has spanned several decades.

Spinners will remain in the same place, just under new ownership. Tang took the sign down. He says he wants to keep it as a memento for all the years he's spent serving the community.