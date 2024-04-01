Ice cream bars distributed in at least 16 U.S. states recalled due to salmonella risk

Why is drug-resistant bacteria in our food supply? Is lack of oversight at farms accelerating the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria? 13:24

(CBS DETROIT) — A California company is recalling 5,224 units of mini ice cream bars due to possible salmonella from at least 16 states, along with parts of Europe.

Tropicale Foods of Modesto, California, has voluntarily recalled its Helados Mexico Mini Ice Cream Variety Pack after testing found that the mango bars included in the pack could be contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled product has a best-by date of Oct. 11, 2025, and was distributed to retail locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and certain locations in Europe.

The company has stopped distributing the product and is investigating what caused the issue, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause severe and, in some cases, fatal infections in children, elderly people and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Those infected often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the organism can enter a person's bloodstream and cause more serious infections like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Anyone who purchased the recalled product should dispose of it. Consumers can contact Tropicale Foods at 909-563-3090 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (PT), Monday through Friday, with any questions.