Multiple vehicles catch fire in crash that shut down eastbound I-80 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Multiple people were injured in a fiery crash that shut down eastbound Interstate 80 in the south Natomas area of Sacramento on Monday.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. and shut down eastbound I-80 between the West El Camino exit and Interstate 5 interchange.

The California Highway Patrol was not yet able to provide specifics and only said multiple vehicles and victims were involved.

More than one car had caught fire. A Caltrans traffic camera in the area captured a plume of smoke being sent up over the freeway.

i80 Caltrans

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.