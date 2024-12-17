Watch CBS News
Eastbound I-80 back open in the Sierra after jackknifed big rig blocked traffic

NEVADA COUNTY – A significant crash had traffic along eastbound Interstate 80 in the high country early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. between Emigrant Gap and Cisco Grove.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a tanker truck ended up jackknifed and blocking all lanes.

Due to the crash, California Highway Patrol was turning traffic around at Nyack.

No estimated time of reopening was given, but CHP announced that the road was back open a little after 7 a.m.

