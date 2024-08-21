Watch CBS News
I-80 eastbound shut down near Donner Summit due to industrial accident, CHP says

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CISCO GROVE – An industrial accident involving a cement truck has one direction of Interstate 80 closed in the high Sierra Nevada Wednesday morning.

The incident started just before 2:30 a.m. along eastbound I-80 near the Rainbow Road offramp, about 15 miles west of Donner Summit. 

California Highway Patrol says an industrial accident occurred in a construction zone along the highway. It appears a cement truck has flipped on its side, spilling material onto the road.

i80-crash-donner-summit.jpg
Scene of the crash Wednesday morning. CHP Gold Run

Exactly what led up to the accident is unclear.

Due to the accident, eastbound I-80 is closed in the area. Officers are diverting traffic to Donner Pass Road, then back onto I-80 at Kingvale.

CHP says they expect the road to be closed until around 9 a.m.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

