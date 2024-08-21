I-80 eastbound shut down near Donner Summit due to industrial accident, CHP says

CISCO GROVE – An industrial accident involving a cement truck has one direction of Interstate 80 closed in the high Sierra Nevada Wednesday morning.

The incident started just before 2:30 a.m. along eastbound I-80 near the Rainbow Road offramp, about 15 miles west of Donner Summit.

California Highway Patrol says an industrial accident occurred in a construction zone along the highway. It appears a cement truck has flipped on its side, spilling material onto the road.

Scene of the crash Wednesday morning. CHP Gold Run

Exactly what led up to the accident is unclear.

Due to the accident, eastbound I-80 is closed in the area. Officers are diverting traffic to Donner Pass Road, then back onto I-80 at Kingvale.

CHP says they expect the road to be closed until around 9 a.m.