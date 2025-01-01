Car flips onto its roof in I-80 crash near Sacramento, 4 people taken to hospital

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An overturned vehicle was blocking several lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 near Sacramento late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 11 a.m. near the Madison Avenue offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle apparently crashed into the center divider and ended up completely flipped over onto its roof.

The crash scene. Caltrans

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and transported four people to the hospital. Firefighters say the victims had minor to moderate injuries.

Two adults and two juveniles were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, California Highway Patrol says.