Car flips onto its roof in I-80 crash near Sacramento, 4 people taken to hospital

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An overturned vehicle was blocking several lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 near Sacramento late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 11 a.m. near the Madison Avenue offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle apparently crashed into the center divider and ended up completely flipped over onto its roof.

overturned-car-i80.jpg
The crash scene. Caltrans

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and transported four people to the hospital. Firefighters say the victims had minor to moderate injuries.

Two adults and two juveniles were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, California Highway Patrol says.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

