All Sierra freeways seeing chain controls as more snow hits Northern California

TRUCKEE – Chain controls are in effect on all Sierra Nevada freeways Friday morning as more snow hits the region.

A series of storms moved through Northern California over the past several days.

Precipitation totals haven't been spectacular for the Central Valley, but the high country is still seeing winter-like effects.

The #Snow is coming down in the Sierra this morning. Chain Controls EB at Nyack on 80 and Kyburz to Meyers on Hwy50 ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/uCYX2bf2p5 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) November 15, 2024

Both major freeways, Interstate 80 and Highway 50, have chain controls in effect as of 7 a.m. Along I-80, chains are required from Nyack to Truckee eastbound, and from Donner Lake to Nyack westbound.

Highway 50 has chains required from Kyburz to Meyers.

Highway 88 and Highway 20 also have chain controls in effect. SR-88's controls are in effect from Ham's Station to Picketts Junctin, while SR-20's are from near Washington Road to the I-80 junction.