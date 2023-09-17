'I miss him,' Vigil held for hit-and-run victim in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA - Family and friends attended a vigil Saturday evening to honor and mourn the life of Brian McIntyre, who was killed in a hit-and-run on Elkhorn Blvd. Thursday night in Rio Linda.

"Brian was the most caring person that I have ever met," said Brian's husband, Lawerence McIntrye, weeping as he recalled his late husband of 11 years.

"A lot of people loved him," said Lawerence. "I love and miss him, and I will make sure whoever did this is caught."

According to CHP, the suspected driver of the vehicle who fatally struck Brian didn't stop and drove off.

"To hit someone and just leave and not even be concerned about what happened or if they were hurt or injured; they took someone's life," Lawerence said.

Family and friends gathered near the roadway median, placing lit candles with balloons and posters to remember Brian along Elkhorn Blvd.

The McIntyre family is pleading for the driver to take accountability for the hit and run.

"Please come forward and take responsibility for what you did," Lawerence said.

CHP is still investigating the incident and searching for the hit-and-run suspect, believed to have been driving a silver Pontiac.