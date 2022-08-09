"I just want my daughter home": Family pleads for tips amid 3rd day of searching for missing teen

TRUCKEE -- Heartache and hope for family and friends of a Truckee teenager now missing for three full days.

The family is asking for more help tracking her down.

Monday night a crowd held a candlelight vigil at the Truckee Community Center, which volunteers have turned into their make-shift command center.

Kiely Rodni's mother, Lindsay Rodni-Nieman, has also been at the community center waiting for updates.

"I just want my daughter home," Rodni-Nieman said. "I just want my daughter home, I just want to give her a hug, I just want to know where she is, I just want to know what happened."

Placer County Sheriff's Office/Sami Smith

An FBI victim specialist was one of the many law enforcement officers speaking with family on Monday.

New pictures and video show the Friday night party at Prosser Lake where Rodni was last seen. Hundreds of teenagers were at the party, drinking and using drugs.

No cell phone clips have been turned in from this group that could be evidence of Rodni leaving.

"Is the sheriff's department giving you an indication they are not getting these pictures?" CBS13's Steve Large asked.

"Yes," Rodni-Nieman said.

The Placer County Sheriff is treating Rodni's disappearance as an abduction because her car is also missing.

The California Highway Patrol has not issued an Amber Alert because the criteria of a known abduction has not been met.

"If we have that information and we know that she was taken, and that her car left the area, then we can start expanding our search to farther areas," Rodni-Nieman said.

Rodni's friend, Sammi Smith, was with her at the party. She is one of the last people who saw her before she went missing.

"It's really hard right now," Smith said.

Now, Kiely's family is calling for more clues to find her.

"We're a little bit stuck," Rodni-Nieman said.

People who have videos or pictures that could be evidence can submit them to the website "findkiely.com."

Volunteers will re-assemble at the Truckee Community Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday to renew their search.