I-80 reopens with flurry of drivers headed to the Sierra

NYACK -- With I-80 open to all vehicles and no chain restrictions on Thursday, drivers and commercial vehicle drivers were focused on getting through before a weekend storm brings more snow.

The interstate was closed for more than 50 hours this week, which sidelined trucks along I-80, stopped at Applegate to the state line. Caltrans worked overtime to clear the road after white-out conditions and zero visibility was reported over the summit.

A family from Sacramento used the sunny skies and snow as an excuse for a day trip to the Nyack snow park with their daughters. Another family moved a vacation from last week to Thursday to avoid being stuck on their drive back to the Bay Area.

A truck driver in Nyack told CBS13 he wasn't stopped for very long at the rest stop because he had to make up for lost time in the closure and made the stop to take a break before the rest of his trip to Colorado.

Other cars came and went quickly just to fill up with gas before they arrived at Boreal, Palisades, or other ski resorts packed with visitors eager to enjoy the fresh powder and clear interstate.

The sunshine and snow don't mean warnings aren't there for the risk of avalanches and accidents on backroads that have not been cleared and may still be treacherous.

Placer County officials put out warnings to drivers that, with the Tahoe region receiving 100 inches of snow in the last week, many roadways may still be one-lane in width and snow berms along roadways could potentially block traffic. It's recommended that drivers bring emergency essentials, like food with a full fuel tank, due to delays in deliveries with I-80 closed for two days. In part, that statement from Placer County said:

If you make the choice to visit the North Tahoe region, please be patient. The region has been cut off from supply shipments for several days, which means fuel is low and groceries supplies are limited. We are advising visitors to bring their own emergency supplies and additional fuel to ensure they are prepared for a worst-case scenario Please be kind to others on the road. Understand that your journey will take you much longer than normal. We have many emergency vehicles working overtime to remove snow and clear the roads but the amount of accumulated snow is significant and delays are likely. Our road crews, first responders and others have worked tirelessly to keep everyone in the region safe and more snowfall is predicted in the coming week.

OPEN! @CaltransDist3 official: I-80 over Donner Summit is open in both directions to all vehicles with no chain restrictions. (12:05 Thurs.)



I 🫶 snow + sunshine!! @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/3gpyPQ4ZQd — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) March 2, 2023