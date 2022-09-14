Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after road rage shooting on I-80 on-ramp

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an apparent road rage incident led to a shooting on an Interstate 80 on-ramp in West Sacramento.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 27, two vehicles were involved in a collision on the Reed Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-80.

Exactly what preceded the collision is unclear, but officers say a road rage incident followed – then a shooting.

No one was hurt in the shooting, officers say.

The suspect was arrested several days later, on Sept. 7. The suspect's name has not been released.

CHP says the incident is an important reminder for people to try and avoid confrontations from road rage. 

