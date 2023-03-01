I-80 weather closure impacts businesses that rely on mountain travel

APPLEGATE -- Trucks lined Interstate 80 on Tuesday, more than 24 hours since a traffic hold went into effect due to zero visibility and dangerous conditions over the summit of the Sierra.

Truck stops back down the hill were packed with truck drivers who planned to wait out the closure for days, if necessary. On Tuesday evening, there was no estimated time for reopening I-80 through to the state line.

At West Sacramento's 49er Truck Stop, trucks pulled in on Tuesday with the plan to stay put for the rest of the night, at minimum. One driver told CBS13 he had already been there two days after trying to get over the summit just before the closure went into effect. Even with chains, many said, it's safer to wait than it is to push through.

"I wouldn't recommend driving in that if it stresses you out, it makes it more dangerous for everyone else on the road," said Victor Marquez, a truck driver.

On I-80 at Applegate there’s not a lot going on at the moment. Closure to state line still in place and truckers are at a standstill. @CBSSacramento #CAwx pic.twitter.com/LaqcIceDLC — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) March 1, 2023



Marquez said he was relieved he was able to get his shipment dropped off before the stop. The contents of the truck: ice cream. It's a perishable item he said he doesn't have to worry about in the wait. Now, he said, it's a matter of patience.

"I have a buddy who's been waiting out there since Friday, he's been sitting there on the I-80 waiting for it to go by," said Marquez.

Others, like Anik Wild, owner of Tahoe Waterman's Landing, a paddle sport rental and coffee shop in Tahoe, said they closed the business on Tuesday due to the conditions. It was unsafe for employees to get to work from Truckee and the risk wasn't worth it, Wild said.

Now, she said they're at home focused on shoveling snow and keeping things in order as more snow drops.

Wild said there would be an economic impact to the storm, but the longer ski season will be good for business in the long term.

In a 2019 report, Caltrans logged that there are $4.7 million-plus worth of commercial goods transported over the summit on I-80 every day. In 2020, there were 34,000 passenger vehicles over the summit daily and 7,014 commercial vehicles in the same time frame.