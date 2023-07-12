Major I-5 project will ease congestion between SMF, Highway 50 interchange

SACRAMENTO — Caltrans began work Tuesday on a $39 million project aimed at improving safety and easing congestion between Sacramento International Airport (SMF) and the Interstate 5-Highway 50 interchange.

Funding for this project came from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, Sacramento County and SMF. The project will construct auxiliary lanes, ramp meters, and upgrade or install intelligent transportation systems or elements.

"Which will provide safer merging from on- and off-ramps and allow motorists to exit the main highway sooner to improve traffic flow and enhance safety along Interstate 5," said Tony Tavares, Caltrans director.

Caltrans leaders say the construction is needed because of development in the area and airport expansion. Currently, 300 airlines serve more than a million passengers each year with an economic impact exceeding $4 billion.

"Next year, the airport will launch a $1.3 billion expansion to accommodate more passengers that are projected to grow at an annual rate of 4.3% through the year 2041," Tavares said.

Currently, 175,000 vehicles use this stretch of I-5 each day — along with nearly 21,000 trucks. Keeping commercial truck traffic moving means big business and jobs.

"It takes things like this these promises that we make people, that help with that economic development, that help with that economic development, that help with that attraction for businesses around the world," said Lee Ann Eager with the California Transportation Commission.

It's a two-year road construction project along I-5 that many hope will give the green light to even more economic development in the region.